The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes Ghana is fast losing the COVID-19 fight.

The party is accusing the Akufo-Addo led administration of paying what it calls lip service to the fight against the virus.

National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi in a press conference in Accra today, July 13, 2020, said the country is losing the fight against the pandemic because government has no direction.

“Indeed, our present COVID-19 situation, which clearly is getting worse by the day, calls for deep and candid introspection and soul-searching by the nation…Without mincing any words or making bones about this indisputable fact, Ghana is fast-losing the COVID-19 fight, due to the careless and directionless leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

The NDC attributed its assertion that the country was on the verge of losing the fight against the deadly virus to the pressure that the country’s health system has come under, inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), “the alarming COVID-19 infections among top NPP/government officials”, “the rising phenomenon of the shutdown of key state institutions such as COCOBOD, GNPC, BOST, NHIA, Ministry of Finance, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Education, the National Health Insurance Authority among several others”.

The National Communication Officer of the party also called on government to as a matter of urgency close down all schools before there are dire consequences.

“We demand the immediate closure of all reopened schools which were hurriedly reopened under the guise of facilitating the writing of WASSCE, just to make room for the Electoral Commission to register SHS students on their school campuses. The Ghanaian Times newspaper reports today, that ten (10) more Senior High Schools have recorded cases of COVID-19. As we speak, Nigeria, a major participant in the WASSCE exam has rescinded its decision to reopen schools, while Kenya has also decided to close schools until 2021. We urge President Akufo-Addo to prioritize human lives over electoral fancies.”

Government has come under immense pressure from various stakeholders to shut down schools after some students in the Accra Girls Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Some members of the NDC even alleged that the return of final year Senior High School (SHS) students to school was part of an “illegal” scheme to assemble the students for voter registration.