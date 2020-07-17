The Anti-Illegal Mining Taskforce Operation Vanguard has confiscated and destroyed some mining equipment belonging to illegal miners at Dunkwa On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The equipment includes chanfan machines, dredging machine and some other equipment belonging to galamsey operators.

The operation was led by the National Anti Galamsey Task Force Commander Mr. Bresi Andoh.

Speaking to Citi News after a successful operation, leader of the team Mr. Bresi Andoh indicated that the activities of galamsey operators is destroying the water bodies and must be halted.

He was grateful to the chiefs and people of Dunkwa and the Dunkwa small Scale mining association for the support given them in the operation.

“The operation of this galamsey people is destroying our water bodies and these people who engage in illegal activities live with us in our various communities and it is time to stop these activities. As President Akufo-Addo has directed us to be citizens and not spectators, we will fight till this operation is stopped ” Mr. Bresi Andoh said.

“We are sending a strong signal to all those involved in galamsey to put a stop to these activities because we will stop at nothing to make sure that they are arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution,” Commander Bresi Andoh added.

In all, equipment belonging to the galamsey operators were destroyed but no arrest was made as the galamsey operators got wind of the operations and run away.