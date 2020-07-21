The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a criminal complaint against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

ASEPA made the complaint in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over a disturbance at a voter registration centre in the constituency during which Hawa Koomson confessed firing a warning shot.

There was a confrontation at the Steps to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020, which led to gunshots being fired and motorbikes being burnt.

Mavis Hawa Koomson explained that she fired a warning shot in self-defence.

ASEPA in its petition to the CID demanded the immediate arrest of Hawa Koomson and her accomplices.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate arrest of Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson and her men and arraignment before a court in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana.”

“We also demand a compensation or restitution package for all the owners of the motorbikes that were burnt down by the hoodlums and any other property that was destroyed in the process.”

Police to invite Hawa Koomson for questioning

In a related development, the Central Regional Police Command has said it has started processes to invite Mavis Hawa Koomson for questioning.

The Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Irene Oppong, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said: “We have gathered information through informants and also the media today that there are people who have voluntarily come out to confess their involvement in some of the activities that happened there. They are the people we are inviting to come and help us with investigations. We’ll invite Mavis Hawa Koomson to come and assist us, but then there is a procedure.”

“If you intend to invite a sitting MP to come to the police station to assist with the investigation, there is a procedure so we have started the procedure as a police agency and it will be forwarded to her and we expect that she will assist us in this. It is a procedural work and again we have the service instruction that gives us the directions on how you go about your investigations and we also have the criminal procedure which also aids us in doing our work,” she added.

Below is ASEPA’s petition to CID

