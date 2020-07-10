The independent parliamentary candidate in the Assin South of the Central Region, Joseph Kofi Damte who was arrested for failing to wear a nose mask during a rally he organised has been arraigned before the Cape Coast Circuit Court.

Kofi Damte was arrested for allegedly organizing a political rally without notifying the police.

Information available to Citi News from the Central Regional Police Command indicates the suspect has been charged for breaching the Public Order Act.

Speaking to Citi News, DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said they are working with their informants to arrest the other individuals who were with the parliamentary candidate at the rally.

“Currently, the suspect has been sent to Cape Coast Circuit court 1. It is only the court that can decide that he could be granted bail or he is remanded. But we have charged him in accordance with the Public Order Act because what he did constitutes a breach. He should have notified the police within five days which he didn’t do. Again he did not comply with the E.I 164 and the mandatory wearing of face mask directive.”

An earlier statement from the police indicated that Mr. Damte failed to wear a face-covering and did not also observe the social distancing protocols at the said rally.

According to the Police, his actions were in breach of provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restrictions Laws.

“The Central Regional Police Command on Thursday, July 9, 2020, arrested Mr. Joseph Kofi Damte, an independent aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency for organizing a political campaign rally without notifying police and failing to wear a face-covering as well as observe the social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restrictions Laws.”

The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for an investigation into the matter.

Ntim Fordjour slams Damte for organizing rally amidst COVID-19 pandemic

On the same issue, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, John Ntim Fordjour slammed Mr. Damte for his action.

According to the MP, the aspirant’s rally was against the COVID-19 safety protocols which put the lives of the constituents at risk “all in the name of vain politics and selfish political ambition”.

In a statement, Mr. Ntim Fordjour expressed worry about the current health status of his constituents, especially those who attended the said rally.