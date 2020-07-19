The 2020 Professor John Atta Mills commemorative lecture has been called off.

The event which was to be hosted by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been called off due to COVID-19 and its attendant restrictions on public gatherings.

This announcement was made in a statement issued by the University of Cape Coast.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during his tenth address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus disease, eased the restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

The number of persons allowed for a gathering was increased from 25 to 100.

However, the number seems to be below the expected number of guests for the lecture hence the cancellation.

This year’s lecture would have been the 8th commemorative lecture since the demise of Prof. Atta Mills.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

As at Saturday, July 18, 2020, a total of 488 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ghana bringing the total count to 27,060.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”

The number of clinical recoveries has also shot up to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases in Ghana at 3,871.

Despite the huge number of discharge/recoveries, 145 persons have however succumbed to the disease.

Read the full press statement below