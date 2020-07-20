Four persons have been arrested after a shooting incident at a voter registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.

The incident occurred at the centre situated at the Step to Christ polling station, according to Citi News’ Central Regional correspondent.

Some motorbikes were also burned at the centre. In the process of the confrontation, it is believed that gunshots were fired.

It is currently unclear what triggered the confrontation.

The EC officers have since halted the registration exercise and fled the scene.

Speaking to Citi News, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, COP Charles Koosono indicated that the suspects will be transferred to the Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast for further action.

“This morning, around 9 am, we had information that there was a confrontation between some people at a registration centre. When we got there, we realised that three motorbikes had been burnt. We arrested four people in connection with the happening at the registration centre. We have seized one gun. We are now investigating the issue.”

The Police Commander said they are still investigating to understand what triggered the confrontation.

He said, “we asked the EC officials to continue with the exercise but, they said they were awaiting further directives from their regional office.”