Four National Democratic Congress (NDC) agents in the Awutu Senya East constituency have been arrested for allegedly forging accreditation cards belonging to the Electoral Commission (EC).

They were eventually let go after a warning from authorities in the area.

The four were arrested at various registration centres in the constituency in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The District Chief Executive for the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Michael Essuman, led a team to arrest the perpetrators.

“At the end of the day, we discussed and we gave them a warning and then we let them go,” he recounted.

Mr. Essuman said he had noted some disparities in the numbers of party agents leading to his suspicions.

“The distribution of agents is supposed to be balanced across registered political parties so I had to do closer scrutiny of those accreditation cards. Then I realised the NDC people had duplicated the EC sanctioned ones. They had even [forged] the signature of the Chairperson,” he remarked to Citi News.

“I have asked the EC to take decisive steps to correct that one, as of yesterday [Sunday],” the DCE added.

Mr. Essuman further accused the NDC of intimidation.

“We cannot outsmart the system. When they go there in their numbers, they intimidate those innocent people who have come to register.”