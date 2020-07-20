The National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya East constituency has accused the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson, of instigating the tensions in the build-up to the elections.

Delali Seworkpor, the NDC Communications Officer in the constituency, lamented on Eyewitness News that his party’s members were at the mercy of the MP’s antics.

He was speaking after a shooting incident at a centre for the voter registration exercise in the constituency.

Four persons were arrested after the gunshot that led to a halting of the registration exercise.

Mr. Seworkpor said the incident was “another testimony that going into the 2020 election, for the NPP led by Mavis Hawa Koomson, the basic strategy is to wage violence against members of the National Democratic Congress.”

He claimed the MP had men with her who used pepper spray and shockers on NDC supporters.

“The cars that actually brought the thugs were part of her convoy,” Mr. Seworkpor added.

According to him, there were attempts to secure visual evidence of the incident, but persons with phones faced intimidation and had their gadgets destroyed.

“She doesn’t want an instance where there will be evidence to buttress the fact that the led the thugs to come and attack the people,” he said.

Mr. Seworkpor further said the police in the areas had not been effective enough despite complaints.

“The next moment, when we report the matter to the police station and they effect arrests, after less than an hour, these people are set free and the next day the commit worse crimes.”

The Electoral Commission has since come out to condemn the violence at the registration centre.

“The Commission condemns such acts during a civil exercise like the Registration of Voters and calls on security agencies to investigate the issue as a matter of urgency to bring the perpetrators to book.”

“The Commission calls on the public to condemn the violence and urges all eligible voters to turn out in their numbers to register to vote in the 2020 General Election,” it said.