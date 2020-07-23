The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency have both committed to ensuring peace after the Odukpong Ofaakor stool called the two political parties to order.

This comes after supporters of the two political parties clashed at a registration centre in the constituency.

Some motorbikes were burned and the NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency fired a gun during the fracas.

The development has since attracted widespread criticism.

According to the Chiefs of Odukpong Ofaakor, the incident has put Awutu Senya East in bad light.

It, therefore, invited the two political parties on Thursday to deliberate on the way forward in ensuring lasting peace in the constituency, especially throughout the voter registration exercise.

At the meeting, a peace road map was drawn and the two political parties pledged to commit to it.

The Gyaasehene of Odukpong Ofaakor stool, Nai Amambuo Nimsaah II indicated that political parties who are caught going against the roadmap will be dealt with by the stool.

“It was important that we meet the two main political parties to draw the road map. Anyone who goes against what we have done here will be punished by the stool. In the roadmap, we told them not to intimidate anyone who will go to the registration centre to register and the busing of the people to Kasoa must also stop, so if anyone does that, it means that he has flouted the rule of the stool and will be dealt with,” Gyaasehene Nai Amambuo said.

The Deputy women’s organiser for the New Patriotic Party in Awutu Senya East, Anita Dapoh indicated that they will abide road map set by the stool to ensure peace in Awutu Senya East.

“The owners of the land have spoken and for the sake of peace, we all have to agree as parties, both NPP and NDC and make sure that peace prevails in this constituency. I believe that in the days ahead there is going to be peace in Kasoa,” she said.

The National Democratic Congress Constituency secretary, Tairiq Amadu said: “I also reiterated that anyone who has bused people to register in the constituency must swear but the New Patriotic Party opposed.”

“I think in all, there has to be peace and peace is all we want from henceforth,” he said.

He also urged registrants to go to the registration centre to register in their numbers.