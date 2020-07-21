The four suspects who were arrested over the violence and shooting incident at a registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region have been granted bail by the Cape Coast Circuit court.

The Court presided over by her honour, Dorinda Smith Arthur, granted the four bail to the tune GHS30,000 each with two sureties.

One of the sureties should be a government worker whose net salary is GHS2000.

Speaking to Citi News, Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong indicated that the four were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage to three motorbikes and discharge of firearms in a public place without authority.

The accused persons who were put before court today, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, pleaded not guilty to all the charges proffered against them.

“The accused persons who are on bail are to report to the Kasoa Police every Tuesday until the case is disposed of. The case has been adjourned to August 18, 2020,” DSP Irene Oppong noted.

Background

Violence erupted at the Steps to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Member of Parliament for the constituency, Madam Hawa Koomson had accused executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress of busing in people from other places to register in the constituency.

There was an altercation at the registration centre when the MP stormed the place to have the issue resolved.

In the process, gunshots were fired while some motorbikes were burnt.

The altercation disrupted registration in the area. Police subsequently arrested four persons over the issue.

Hawa Koomson subsequently admitted giving a warning shot in self-defence.

Some individuals and groups, including the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) have called for the arrest and prosecution of Hawa Koomson over the shooting incident.