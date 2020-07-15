The family of Silas Wulochamey, the 28-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed at a registration centre at Banda in the Bono Region is mourning the sudden demise of their departed relative.

The deceased, a graduate teacher trainee from the Methodist College of Education at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region was allegedly accosted by some unknown persons at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Reports suggest that he was stabbed at the registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Mother of the deceased, Serwaa Grace who spoke to Citi News about her son’s death said she is totally in grief.

“The atmosphere here is heavy with sadness. Everybody here is weeping. My son recently graduated from college and came to Wenchi only for him to be killed just like that. I have nothing to say for his killers. I leave everything into the hands of God. It is just painful that after several years of toiling to take him through school, I did not even get to meet him to congratulate him for graduating”, she lamented.

Calm returns as police begin investigation

Calm has returned to the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region following a confrontation at a registration centre that resulted in the death of one person.

This is according to the Bono Regional Police Command which says the presence of security personnel has been beefed up on the ground.

The scuffle reportedly began after some persons associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency allegedly confronted brother of the MP for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.

Bono Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong told Citi News police are gathering evidence and will soon make an arrest.

“We are gathering intelligence that will lead us to the right culprits so that we will not go and arrest some people and later release them. There is reinforcement there, and now the situation is under control for now. People are moving to and fro for their own business. Police, military and immigration are on the ground.”