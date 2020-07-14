Authorities of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital also known as Ridge have dismissed reports suggesting that the remains of a top Rwandan official has gone missing at their facility.

The deceased, a medical doctor, Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu is said to have been brought to the facility for treatment by his family members after he allegedly tested positive for the virus.

The reports published by a section of the media claimed that management of the hospital had exhumed the body of the deceased after it emerged that he had died from COVID-19 complications and that his relatives were demanding for the body for identification and proper documentation.

Per the claims, efforts to locate the body were unsuccessful forcing relatives to mount pressure on the hospital authorities leading to the exhumation of the said body.

But in a statement to debunk the claims, officials of the Ridge Hospital maintained that the stories as narrated in the public domain are complete untruths.

“Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s family. The body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements,” Ridge hospital added in the statement.

It has, therefore, cautioned all unscrupulous persons behind the publications of such false reportage to refrain from such inappropriate practices.

“We wish to use this opportunity to advise persons who have resorted to publishing falsehood about the hospital to desist from this act.

Here is the full statement from the hospital

“Attention of Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has been drawn to the above-titled news making rounds on social media and other news portals that the body of the late Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu is missing.

Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s family. However, the body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements.

We wish to use this opportunity to advise persons who have resorted to publishing falsehood about the hospital to desist from this act.

Management of the hospital reassures its clientele and the general public of continuous provision of quality service.”