Leading ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has launched a cost-efficient and more convenient transportation solution for businesses operating in the country.

The service, tailored to meet the demands of large workforce employers like the finance, telecoms, and manufacturing sectors among others, enables employers to sign their workers onto the platform at competitive and affordable rates whilst ensuring the safety of employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shedding light on the service, Nonso Onwuzulike, Bolt’s Country Manager for Ghana says Bolt for Business provides a transparent solution for businesses whilst also offering them a more convenient way to track their transportation expenditure on their staff.

“In most large businesses, tracking the expenses of the staff relating to transportation is inefficient and fraught with challenges giving finance officers huge problems in reconciling their books, What Bolt for Business does is to present employers with a more expedient way to track their expenses on the transportation needs of their staff at more

affordable rates.”

“Instead of the somewhat inefficient system of giving money to employees to offset their transportation costs, Bolt for Business enables employers to present a more convenient and on-demand solution for the team,” Nonso revealed.

According to him, “Bolt for Business enables companies to allocate a monthly budget to individual employees, ensuring that all employees who travel for business enjoy the benefits of personal transport without the often prohibitive costs associated with vehicle ownership.”

In a country with unreliable public transport and high costs of car ownership, Bolt for Business offers a convenient and cost-efficient solution to business travel.

The travel management solution gives companies the ability to offer employee groups, clients and recruits the option to utilize the Bolt service at the company’s expense, and gives account managers the ability to set and customize spending allowances and the number of trips employees can take on a single dashboard. All the information about the employees’ corporate Bolt trips is stored on a single dashboard and companies can pay Bolt once a month via a bank transfer.

Bolt for Business is thus a timely solution for large workforce employers to take advantage of to boost productivity.

Business owners can sign up by clicking here.

About Bolt

Bolt is the leading European on-demand transportation platform that’s focused on making urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

Founded by Markus Villig, Bolt launched its services in 2013. It is one of the fastest-growing transportation platforms in Europe and Africa with investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing and Korelya Capital.

Bolt has more than 30 million users in over 35 countries globally. www.bolt.eu