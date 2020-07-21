The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of a teacher trainee, Silas Wulochamey at Banda in the Bono Region.

Police officials say details of the suspects and how they were picked up will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

Silas, a 28-year old graduate teacher trainee from the Akim Oda Teacher Training College was allegedly stabbed on July 13, 2020, after he was accosted by some men at Banda Kabrono.

He was said to be returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

The incident is said to have happened at a voters’ registration centre following an altercation between some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It reportedly began after some persons associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency allegedly confronted brother of the MP for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.