The directive on Ghana’s border closure still stands despite the implementation of the second phase of easing of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the country.

On Sunday, July 26, while delivering his 14th address to the nation, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that “our borders, by air, land and sea, remain closed until further notice for human traffic”.

Even though the entry points are to remain shut, evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in various countries will continue through special arrangements and by observing the stipulated rules of repatriation to prevent the import of the virus into the country.

“However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for the evacuation of our nationals and residents back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols,” said Akufo-Addo.

Ghana’s air, sea and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020 following an order by President Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Goods, supplies and cargo were not affected by the directive, as they were to be allowed in and out of the country.

Akufo-Addo making this announcement at that time said the closure was to be in force for two weeks subject to review.

But he has in consequent addresses announced the extension of the border closure.

Evacuation of stranded Ghanaians

Even though the number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising in every part of the world, people still want to be repatriated despite border closures in many countries.

There have been many calls for the government to bring back Ghanaians who want to return home especially now that there are no signs of the government reopening the borders any time soon.

It is for this reason that the government has begun rolling out the second phase of its evacuation programme for Ghanaians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is being done by arranging chartered flights to bring back Ghanaians home based on a schedule drawn up by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

So far, over 1,000 Ghanaians have been brought back home, all being compelled to observe two weeks of mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

