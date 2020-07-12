The head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) was on Thursday, July 9, 2020, fumigated and disinfected following COVID-19 infections recorded at the facility.

The exercise was undertaken by Dansworld Services Limited.

BOST had announced that 46 of its employees had been infected with COVID-19. It subsequently closed down its head office following the infections.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company that undertook the disinfection exercise, Bernard Ntow Danso stated in an interview that, “We understand the importance of BOST in our economy so when we were tasked with the fumigation request, we used world-class materials to undertake this exercise. I can say on authority that BOST can get back to business after this exercise with no fears of the premises serving as a breeding ground for COVID-19”.

Mr. Danso also indicated that in response to the pandemic and its exponential cases that the country is recording, his outfit has instituted discounted packages for corporate organizations seeking to have their premises fumigated to take advantage of.

He further urged employees of BOST to adhere to preventive protocols as they come from various places to the office.