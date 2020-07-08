The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, on Tuesday 7th July 2020, toured some registration centres in his constituency.

He was accompanied by Isaac Agyapong, DCE for the Kwahu East District, Isaac Kwaku Addo, NPP’s Abetifi Constituency Chairman and the entire Constituency Executives.

He interacted with registration officers and advised them to adhere to all the laid down protocols on COVID-19 to keep them and the citizenry safe.

He used the opportunity to donate 10,000 hand sanitizers and 10,000 face masks for onward distribution to the registrants.

Ghana started the voter registration for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures in force.

The nationwide registration for the second phase of the exercise will last between July 6 and 11, 2020.

Over six hundred delegates, 5 executives and 17 constituency officers in the Abetifi constituency of the Eastern Region in unison acclaimed incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Bryan Acheampong as the Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections on June 20, 2020.

Mr Acheampong who doubles as Minister of State in-charge of the Interior was acclaimed at a colourful ceremony at Nkwatia in the Abetifi constituency.

He received overwhelming support from all NPP faithful and qualified delegates and constituency executives.

NPP executives who spoke to the media praised the MP for his good works in the constituency.

”Bryan’s proven track record in spearheading development in the Kwahu East Constituency tilt the scale in his favour. And so we don’t have a choice than to give him a 100% endorsement. We can’t substitute him for any other person. We sincerely believe he’ll widen the party’s vote margin in the December polls”.