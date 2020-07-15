Calm has returned to the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region following a confrontation at a registration centre that resulted in the death of one person.

This is according to the Bono Regional Police Command which says the presence of security personnel has been beefed up on the ground.

The scuffle reportedly began after some persons associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency allegedly confronted brother of the MP for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.

Bono Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong told Citi News police are gathering evidence and will soon make an arrest.

“We are gathering intelligence that will lead us to the right culprits so that we will not go and arrest some people and later release them. There is reinforcement there, and now the situation is under control for now. People are moving to and fro for their own business. Police, military and immigration are on the ground.”

One killed

Silas Wulochamey, a graduate teacher trainee from the Akim Oda Teacher Training College was allegedly accosted by the men at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Some reports suggest that the stabbing occurred at a registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.