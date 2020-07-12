The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 campaign team has asked its communicators to desist from attacking political opponents in their campaigns.

This caution comes in the wake of criticism of former President, John Dramani Mahama’s selection of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Education Minister, as his running mate.

The team reminded communicators to refrain from making references to their opponents’ gender, ethnicity or religion while campaigning.

Below is the statement from the office of the NPP’s 2020 Campaign team

CAMPAIGN ON OUR RECORD- NPP CAMPAIGN TEAM TO COMMUNICATORS

We shall campaign on our record and win. Indeed, there is enough to speak about with regard to our record. We cannot beat our opponents in the politics of calumny. Let us therefore refrain.

SGN.

HON. DR. MUSTAPHA ABDUL-HAMID

DEPUTY MANAGER

NPP 2020 CAMPAIGN TEAM