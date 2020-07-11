Former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah has recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

Carlos Ahenkorah “obtained two consecutive negative laboratory test result for COVID-19” according to a statement from Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS asked Carlos Ahenkorah to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols after being discharged.

Carlos Ahenkorah was criticised by many Ghanaians for breaching COVID-19 protocols by visiting a registration centre despite being aware that he had tested positive for the virus.

He subsequently resigned from his position after intense public pressure for his removal from government.

Below is the statement from the GHS