The Chinese Embassy has handed over 66,000 nose masks and 240 thermometer guns from the First Lady of China, Professor Peng Liyuan, to the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, as part of an initiative to support Africa’s first ladies to the fight the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among mothers, children and the youth.

The Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana, Zhu Jing, who presented the items on behalf of China’s First Lady, recalled the long-standing warm relations between Ghana and China and commended Mrs. Akufo- Addo for supporting Wuhan Province in the early stages of the pandemic in China.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo recalled that this is not the first time the First Lady of China, Her Excellency Peng Liyuan, is supporting Africa’s first ladies.

She expressed her gratitude to her, her government and the people of China for the continued cooperation between the two countries, saying that “It is gratifying that in the midst of this pandemic, Ghana and China have supported one another. Today is another proof of the warm relationship between Ghana and China.”

Rebecca Akufo-Addo said 2020 will go down in history as one of the most difficult years for mankind and ironically the year when people realized how dependent and connected the world is.

“The world has quickly realized that if we must beat the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to work together. We have to share data and experiences. We have to engage each other on solutions that will restore normalcy to our world,” she remarked.

She also took the opportunity to entreat everyone to continue to observe the protocols associated with COVID-19 and stay safe, saying, “This virus is no respecter of persons, nations or continents. It affects the high and mighty as well as the weak and lowly. It is an equal opportunity offender. Only our collective efforts can beat it.”