The cap on the number of people permitted to attend services in churches or mosques has been lifted by the government.

This is according to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 26, 2020, extended the duration for hosting religious activities from one hour to two hours.

Thi was part of the second phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on churches and mosques.

According to the President, the new directive takes effect from Saturday, August 1, 2020.

“I have sorely missed going to Church, as I am sure many others have. I am, therefore, very happy to announce that, in consultation with our Church leaders, from 1st August 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church will be lifted, with the length of worship extended from one to two hours per service.”

Prior to this, churches and mosques were only allowing 100 people at a time following government’s directive to further limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Minister of Information, Oppong Nkrumah in a subsequent tweet clarified that: “For the avoidance of doubt, religious gatherings have to observe the social distancing of at least 1meter and preventive etiquette until their auditoriums are full. The cap on numbers has been lifted”.

Drinking spots, tourist sites reopened

Nana Akufo-Addo also announced that tourist sites across the country will now be allowed to open as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the tourism destinations, open-air drinking spots can open with enhanced hygiene protocols being enforced while places such as pubs, nightclubs, and cinemas must remain closed.

“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I’m announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions so they can begin to receive visitors. Open-air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are thus to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocol,” he said.

