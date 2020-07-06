In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle and the team review all the big news stories of the past week on the news review segment.

There is also a conversation on the President’s decision to isolate after a person in his close circle tested positive to the virus.

The team also discuss the latest issues having to do with Ghana’s COVID-19 fight with a particular interest in the delay in test results.

In this edition of the show, there is also a brief conversation on a letter written by some health professionals calling on the EC to desist from the on-going voter registration exercise.

Later on the show, there is a playback of Bernard Avle’s interview with the Ghana Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng on 60 years of Ghana-China relations.