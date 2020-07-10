In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle and the team had a conversation on the voter registration exercise and the EC’s decision to go ahead with the registration in Senior High Schools in the country.

Bernard Avle interviews Philippa Larson, The Ghana National Association of Teachers President and Alexander Danso, national council of PTA President.

In the last hour of the show, Bernard Avle opens the phones lines for parents and teachers to share their opinion on the issues discussed.

Listen to the show here: