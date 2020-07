In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Nathan Quao, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Kojo Akoto Boateng and Kokui Selormey discuss President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 14th national address on the country’s COVID-19 fight.

On the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the President, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was interviewed.

On the show, there was also a conversation on the lynching to death of a 90-year old woman in the Savannah Region.