In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Korkui Selormey, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Kojo Akoto Boateng and Nathan Quao discuss the Statistical service’s report on ‘Multi-dimensional poverty’ in Ghana.

Francis Mensah from the statistical service was interviewed to share insights into the report.

The team also had a discussion on the illegal mining menace in Ghana, after galamsey reports from the Ashanti Region and the Western region.