In this Bernard Avle, Nathan Quao, Kojo Akoto Boateng and Godfred Akoto Boafo discuss the violent clash that erupted in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Bernard Avle and the team also discussed the clashes in the Ledzokoku Constituency after the NDC chairman and organizer for the area were arrested by the military on suspicions of registering individuals on the electoral roll illegally.

Also in this edition of the show, there is a playback of Citi TV’s Point of View show on the 2020 WASSCE and the free SHS debate.