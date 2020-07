On this edition of the #CitiCBS Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Nathan Quao, and Godfred Akoto Boafo discussed the shooting incident at Kasoa involving a Minister of State, Hawa Koomson.

Security analyst Col. Festus Aboagye, the Ghana National Peace Council were also interviewed on the matter.

There was also an interview with the Ghana Education Service, after they launched their Pensions scheme.

There was also a playback of Umaru Sanda Amadu’s interview with Gabby Otchere Darko.