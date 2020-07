In this edition of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, Nathan Quao and Godfred Akoto Boafo discuss the Minority’s opposition to the Ministry of Communications decision to shut down three channels owned by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Bernard Avle interviewed Suleimana Braimah from the Media Foundation For West Africa and the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

There was also a conversation on Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.