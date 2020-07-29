In this edition, the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Nathan Quao, Korkui Selormey and Godfred Akoto Boafo discuss the re-opening of schools.

Bernard Avle interviews Parents and some students as they share their opinions on when it’s best to re-open the schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the #CitiCBS, there was a conversation of hundreds of ‘galamseyers’ in the Western Region who resisted attempts by the police to stop their operation on Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL).