Ghana’s fastest-growing TV channel Citi TV in Ghana, on Sunday 27, 2020 treated viewers to a great variety of entertainment on the Upside Down show.

There was an amazing time of music with performances by the Citi Band and old school moment with the guest Disc Jockey, DJ Mensman, Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/Citi TV.

The lifestyle variety show once again trended at number one Twitter as it dished out a new flavour of entertainment coupled with electrifying live band performances.

The atmosphere was lit with refreshing live band performances from known faces on radio, TV and production.

While Nathan Quao, the Head of Research wowed viewers with an astounding rendition of his rap songs, Apiorkor Seyiram-Abbey Ashong, Frema Adunyame, Ato Kwamina, Kwame Dadzie, Magdalene Williams also serenaded the viewers with their amazing vocal prowess.

Vivian Kai Lokko, Head of News at Citi FM/Citi TV showcased her entrepreneurship skills with her amazing Kailia Nicholas clothing line.

Reacting to the ingenuity, Ghanaians took to social media to express their joy and showered praises on the media outfit for demystifying the true meaning of radio and TV over the years.

The Upside Down show airs every Sundays at 7 pm with Ato Kwamina and Frema Aduyname as hosts.

–

By: Abdulai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com | Ghana