Citi TV’s much-anticipated reality show, Keyboard Idol, will premiere on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 7 pm.

Keyboard Idol is a reality talent show aimed at unearthing young keyboardist aged 15-years-old and younger.

The show essentially seeks to encourage healthy competition and mental development through arts.

It will provide an avenue for young people who are home during the COVID-19 period, to engage themselves and help sharpen their cognitive skills.

In the station’s quest to find the ultimate Keyboard Idol in Ghana; over 300 entries were submitted by children who fall in specified the age bracket.

The entries were received from across the sixteen regions in Ghana. Notable among the regions were Greater Accra, Western, Volta, Northern, Bono and Central Region.

The over 300 entries were carefully selected and contestants were sifted to the top 30 who will go through the final auditions.

The winner of this talent competition walks home with a whopping Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 10,000) as the grand prize.

Keyboard Idol is organised by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.