One of Ghana’s finest classical musicians, Alfred Patrick Addaquay has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Music Theory and Composition from the University of Cape Coast.

Patrick is also an excellent keyboardist, singer, composer, arranger, choral director and conductor.

Also an old student of Mfantsipim school, Patrick had earlier obtained a Bachelor’s and MPhil in music theory and Composition.

His skill is always structured and executed in the style of western classical music and Ghanaian gospel music.

Some of his greatest compositions include ‘Laudateur Christus’, a cantata titled ‘Afe nsakrae,’ Kyekyekule sonata, Sanku Concerto, among others.

Addaquay composed his first oratorio, comprising 32 classical music pieces, in 2006, at the age of 20. It was called “Laudate”.

The two-hour oratorio, performed before an audience at the University of Cape Coast Auditorium, was the first of its kind in Ghana in 2005.

He has also partnered with corporate institutions to entertain Ghanaians and other nationals at various concerts.

He has performed on many platforms in the world.