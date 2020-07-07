The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to Friday, July 10, 2020 close down its head office for fumigation exercise.

This is after some of its workers tested positive for COVID-19 during a mass testing exercise.

According to a press release on Monday, July 6, 2020, the closure “has become necessary due to the mass testing the organization is currently undertaking which has resulted in some staff members testing positive for COVID-19.”

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the affected staff to receive the necessary medical attention and contact tracing is currently ongoing to enforce quarantine and isolation measures,” the statement added.

The COCOBOD has thus urged all individuals and companies with urgent business to contact its online portal.

46 workers of BOST test positive for COVID-19

COCOBOD is the latest workplace to suspend work because of COVID-19 infections.

Workplaces have been noted to be contributing to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) yesterday [Monday, July 6, 2020], closed down its head office at Dzorwulu after 46 employees tested positive for the virus.

At a fish-processing factory in Tema, one worker is also believed to have infected 533 other workers at the facility, contributing to the surge in cases in those areas.

In Obuasi, a surge in cases was traced to a couple doing business in the central market.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 21, 077 [As of July 6, 2020].

