The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has given out 300 outboard motors to fishermen in the Central Region.

The receipt of the outboard motors at highly subsidized prices is projected to boost the trade of these fishermen.

An event was organised at the residence of the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan on Tuesday for the formal handing over of the equipment by CODA and Ministry Of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD).

The CEO of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the procurement of the outboard motors was in response to requests from the fisherfolk to the government.

This intervention was funded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

He added that, following the President’s directive, the sector Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, took steps to commence the procurement process by liaising with CODA to bring the intervention to fruition.

“Under the intervention, a 40 horsepower outboard with a market price of GHS19,000 is being offered to the fishers at GHS10,100 representing a subsidy of 47.3%. Similarly, a 15 horsepower which costs GHS14,500 is being offered at GHS5,100 representing a subsidy of 65%.”

In order to execute this mandate, a committee was formed comprising representatives from CODA, MOFAD, MMDAs, landing beach committees and chief fishermen to identify, scrutinize, shortlist and recommend potential beneficiaries on the basis that they are actively engaged in fishing.

The event was also graced by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of Assin Central, Mfantseman, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem and Gomoa Central. Other MMDCEs present were from Ekumfi, Cape Coast, Gomoa West and Awutu Senya. For onward distribution to the fishers

Timely and impactful intervention

In his statement, the Regional Minister thanked the president and commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA for their leadership.

Hon. Kwamena Duncan also stated that the fishing industry has experienced a marked improvement in the management and distribution of premix fuel, a phenomenon that has brought joy to fishers.

Member of the Council of State, Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, Omanhen of the Twifo Mampong Traditional Area commended CODA for procuring the outboard motors, adding that it was ample proof of the commitment of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to develop all sections of Ghanaian society in all parts of Ghana.

The Chairman of Chief Fishermen in Central Region, Nana Obrenu Dabun III thanked H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for prioritizing the development of fishing and aspirations of fishers.

He further stated that, fishers are upbeat about their expectations of government since the President has appointed officials who understand the business of fishing to oversee development in coastal communities.

Mr. Ahmed added that that the fishers will be supported with interest-free microcredit facilities under the CODA Credit Union to give their business a financial boost.

Additionally, CODA is constructing eleven (11) landing beaches in all coastal regions to improve Infrastructure for aquaculture.

According to him, ongoing construction of the Jamestown Harbour in Accra will also significantly transform the fortunes of fishers when completed.

Distribution

The outboard motors presented form part of 1,300 pieces received as the first tranche of a total of 5,000 procured. They were shared as follows:

Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem – 43

Abura Asebu Kwamankese – 25

Awutu Senya West – 20

Mfantseman – 40

Gomoa West – 40

Ekumfi – 36

Cape Coast – 35

Effutu – 35

Gomoa East – 26

Other regions within the Coastal Development Zone are expected to receive their share of the first tranche of outboard motors in the coming days.