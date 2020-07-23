The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has spoken out against violent incidents that have marred the voter registration exercise at some various polling centres across the country.

The group, which has been observing the registration exercise since it began on June 30, has expressed its disapproval of unfortunate happenings at some registration centres, including the recent firing of a gun by the MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

In its latest report on observations made during the second and third phases of the compilation exercise, CODEO pleaded with “the security agencies to step up efforts to bring all perpetrators of violence to book as soon as possible to serve as a deterrence to others”.

It also advised all political parties to check the conduct of its party agents and members at these polling station centres to prevent such unfortunate events.

Stressing on the presence of unauthorised persons at the centres, an observation which the Electoral Commission recently made, CODEO insisted that “according to the registration rules, no person is supposed to be present at a registration centre unless that person is a registration official, an accredited part agent”.

Major findings

In the second and third phases of the compilation exercise, which were conducted from July 6 through to July 17, 2020, CODEO followed the process at 100 selected registration centres.

It had one observer in each of the 100 randomly and purposefully-selected constituencies spread across all regions in the country.

In the report, the group listed important observations made during this time.

According to CODEO, there were uniform personnel stationed at 71% of observed centres, a slight decline compared to 79% in the centres observed in Phase One.

About 12% of registration centres observed in the two phases were found not to be accessible to persons with mobility challenges and the elderly.

Registration forms were also available in most cases (99%).

While majority of registration centres started daily registration on time, CODEO noted that there was a decline in the percentage of registration centres that were opened by 7:15 am as compared to Phase One, from 66% to 58%.

In 21% of cases, some persons stationed themselves around registration centres and looked out to guarantee for people.

Observers reported on the unauthorized presence of some individuals in approximately 15% of cases.

In relation to adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, CODEO noted that it was still difficult implementing the protocols at the centres.

Even though it indicated that the social distancing situation had improved as compared to when the exercise began, other protocols like checking the temperatures of registrants and cleaning of the fingerprint scanners after each use was not a major success.

“Observers reported that the scanning devices were wiped all the time only in 38% of the cases. It was mostly done ‘often’ (34%) or ‘sometimes’ (24%). In few instances (4%) the devices were ‘never’ wiped. There were also reported shortages of sanitizing/handwashing facilities in a few instances (5%). Observers noted that temperature checks were not strictly conducted in about 25% of cases. CODEO observers also reported on the breakdown of temperature guns at some registration centres.”