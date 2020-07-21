Communications educator, consultant and member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Dr Doris Yaa Dartey has passed on.

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at about 8 pm.

Family sources said the former board chairperson of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) died from complications of cancer, which ended a six-year struggle with the disease.

Dr Dartey worked full-time as a communications consultant and undertook assignments for donor-funded projects of national and international institutions including the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), African Union Commission, African Development Bank, UNESCO, GIZ, STAR-Ghana, GAMC, Natural Resource Governance Institute, and Environmental Protection Agency.

The emphasis of her consulting was on the environment, sanitation, gender, research and communication skills training.

She served on several boards in Ghana and the USA.

She served on the National Media Commission, served as a member and later chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd., the leading print media institution in Ghana.

She was a practising journalist who had a presence in newspapers and on television.

She hosted programmes on Ghana television and for twelve years, she was writing The WatchWoman column in The Spectator newspaper in which she touched on issues relating to the environment, sanitation, children, health and other thorny societal issues.

She taught communication courses in both Ghana and the USA for 16 years at the University of Dayton, Mount Mercy University, GIMPA and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Dr Doris Yaa Dartey was a graduate of the University of Cape Coast with a BA (Honours) degree in Education and also held a Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana; an MA in International Affairs (Development Communication option), a Graduate Diploma in Women’s Studies, and a PhD in Organizational Communication – all from the Ohio University in the USA.