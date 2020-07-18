The Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana has condemned the District Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for allegedly attempting to rape a nurse at the Soma CHPS compound.

The Association has called on stakeholders within the Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the media to “help find justice” for the victim.

“The Association is praying that the relevant authorities would not temper justice with mercy in this diabolic act of the NHIS Manager.”

According to the victim, the manager’s attempt to rape her led to a struggle between them and in the process, the man’s fingers entered her vagina.

She said while Mr. Sakara used his position to gain access to the health facility under the guise of an official exercise, it was “clear that Mr. Sakara was on sex satisfaction escapade not monitoring,” as he claimed.

According to her, she has a 21-minute audio recording that captured all that had transpired to prove her case.

The victim says she wants a thorough investigation to be conducted into the matter and appropriate sanctions applied.

Find below excerpts of the victim’s petition:

“At about 9 am on the 8th of July 2020, the District Manager of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Scheme (Mahama Sakara) in the Savannah Region arrived at Soma CHPS with the mission of monitoring.”

“However, when we got into the facility, Mr Mahama Sakara (the Sawla NHIA Manager) started making sexual demands. Upon several pleading that I was engaged to a man, Mr Sakara engaged me in a struggle to have sex with me. In the process, his (Sakara) fingers entered my vagina but could not have sexual intercourse with me.”

“This incident was reported to the Sawla Police Station on the 9th of July, 2020 pending investigation. Equally, I have reported the incident of this attempted rape and sexual harassment to Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Health Directorate.”

“I am calling on your good office as a reputable key partner in Ghana health care delivery, to investigate and institute the appropriate sanctions on Mr Mahama Sakara. He used his position as a District Manager to gain entry into Soma CHPS leading to such shameful sexual assault.”

“It is my firm hope that this matter be properly investigated to maintain the goodwill that exist between the National Health Insurance Authority and your cherished health care provider staff.

“I have an audio recording of what transpired at die facility at a point when it was then clear that Mr. Sakara was on sex satisfaction escapade not monitoring. Counting on your esteem office for justice.”

Petition received

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has confirmed receipt of the petition of the nurse.

Issahak Abdul Latif, the Regional Director said the petition has since been forwarded to the National Headquarters in Accra for appropriate actions to be taken.

According to him, preliminary investigations show the accused person has admitted knowing the lady as well as being aware of the petition.

Mr. Issahak Abdul Latif said the Authority has a policy in place against sexual harassment and has assured the public that the authority will take the appropriate action on the issue after conducting thorough investigations into the matter.

Citi News’ attempts to reach Mr. Mahama Sakara for comments were not successful.