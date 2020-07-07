The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Mogtari has justified the latter’s decision to select Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

Joyce Mogtari on Eyewitness News said the President’s choice presents an opportunity to “bring a female to the table.”

The former President named the former Education Minister as his running mate on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Ms. Mogtari said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was chosen despite the interest expressed by other individuals in becoming Mahama’s running mate.

“Certainly there were many people, many people lobbied for the position, but after all consultation, the mantle fell on Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang. We do know that the process towards selecting the running mate is one of consultation, one of mediation and one of engagement.”

“I think she is on the verge of making history as a running mate to John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election. I believe this is a fantastic choice. A choice of a great woman. A trailblazer in her own right. I think John Dramani Mahama has set the record that the largest opposition has taken no other person than Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to compete in the election come 2020.”

Ms. Mogtari insisted that Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang “is very competent and has distinguished herself in every position she has occupied.”

NPP ridicules Mahama over choice of running mate

Meanwhile, the former President’s choice has been criticised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over his choice.

According to the governing party, John Mahama’s decision to settle on Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is enough proof that he does not take the ordinary Ghanaian seriously.

At a press conference in Accra, Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said per the party’s observation, “we only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously”.

“But then as our own Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has famously said, it does not matter who the running mate is, if the main man himself is indecisive and incompetent, we still have a problem. It is our view that after having looked so long and wide, the NDC still has a problem”, he added.