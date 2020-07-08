US coronavirus cases shot past 3 million on Wednesday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland university’s tally counted 3,009,611 confirmed infections and 131,594 fatalities in the US, while 936,476 people have recovered from the disease since it first appeared.

Recent spikes in cases and hospitalizations forced many US states to pause their reopenings or reimpose restrictions to curb the virus’ spread.

On Tuesday, the country saw a new all-time daily high of infections with 60,000 new cases.

In less than a month, the surge added one million new cases, bringing the total to 3 million.

While the first million mark was reached some three months after the beginning of the outbreak, the second million was added after only 45 days.

The US continues to be worst-hit country with the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, followed by Brazil and the UK.

More than 36.8 million tests have been done so far, but members of the public have faced widespread problems getting tested.