Ghana has recorded 559 new Coronavirus infections pushing the national tally to 28,989 as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The new cases were confirmed in 36 districts across eight regions.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who gave the latest update on Tuesday at a press conference in Accra said 25,331 persons have been discharged/recovered.

This leaves the country’s active cases at 3,505 with 18 percent of these active cases being symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 153 individuals have died out of the virus.

“As of yesterday when we concluded our collation of the results we had 3,505 active cases, this represents 12.2 percent of all the cases ever reported. Our recoveries stand at accounting for about 84.7 percent of all cases reported. This gives us a cumulative figure from the 12th of March since we recorded our first case. We have recorded 153 deaths which accounts for 0.53 percent of cases.”, he said.

So far 353,752 tests have been conducted in Ghana since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

As of July 21, 2020, a total of 23,000 backlog of COVID-19 samples are yet to be tested.