Kenya’s education minister says colleges and universities will remain closed until January 2021 after failing to comply with safety protocols to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Minister George Magoha has told journalists in the capital, Nairobi, that universities will continue offering online classes – including examinations and even graduations.

He said the ministry will continue inspecting colleges and universities to ensure they are safe for reopening in January 2021.

Kenyan learning institutions were closed in March after the country confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The government has also cancelled the school year for primary and secondary schools.