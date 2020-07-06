Recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Russia exceeded 450,000 on Monday as the nation dropped under the world’s top three countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

According to its emergency task force, at least 3,579 people were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall count to 454,329.

Over the same period, 6,611 new infections were registered, carrying the tally to 687,862 with active cases making up about a third of this.

Meanwhile, fatalities went up by 135 to reach 10,296.

Several Russian regions, including the least-inhabited Nenets Autonomous Okrug, have not seen new cases for several weeks while recoveries have outnumbered new cases throughout the country for three weeks in a row.

Despite its declining incidence rate, Russia continues increasing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to “identify new cases quickly, helping the patients, and preventing them from infecting those around them.”

Russia has also started conducting another type of test enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to detect how many people have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.

Five new medical centers were opened in five cities this week after being built by the Defense Ministry and specifically equipped for COVID-19 patients, increasing the total number of specialized coronavirus facilities in the regions to 21.

In June, most lockdown measures were eased throughout the country, including the capital Moscow, while the Federal Air Transport Agency extended the ban on international flights until Aug. 1.

Trials for several vaccines have started and authorities have approved two medications for COVID-19 patients so far.

Russia has seen two epidemiological processes, the first being in Moscow and the second in the country’s other regions.

Moscow, which faced the virus outbreak first, has passed its viral peak, while the rest of Russia has yet to.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 534,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 11.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 6.1 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.