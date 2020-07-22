The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has ordered security forces to enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Wednesday.

He said this was necessary to bring under control the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 26 people and infected nearly 2,000 others.

Zimbabweans are being urged to stay at home except when shopping for essential food supplies or seeking health services.

Opposition groups say the government was using the curfew to disrupt a series of planned demonstrations against state corruption and mismanagement.