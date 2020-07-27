The Winneba High Court has annulled the election of Professor Andrews Ofori-Birikorang as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tanoh ruled that Professor Anthony Afful-Broni did not have the right to nominate the three individuals who were selected to contest in the election.

Prof. Ofori-Birikorang was elected in November 2019 after the court threw out a suit filed by the local UTAG President, Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku challenging the polls.

Justice Aboagye Tanoh in the new judgment ruled that the election is null and void and must, therefore, be organized again.

Dr. Duku Frimpong’s concerns

Dr. Duku Frimpong had alleged in his suit that participation in the process for the election of a Pro-Vice-Chancellor was being limited to a chosen few to the disadvantage of other equally qualified persons.

He had told Citi News in an earlier interview that the supposed unlawful convention must be immediately discontinued to allow for the right procedure to be used in the selection process.

“When you practice a convention for a period, it doesn’t make it a law. What used to be where senior-most professors were nominated, things have now changed. We need to revisit our statutes and use what the statutes say. The nomination should be avoided. Whoever is interested and qualified per the statutes should avail himself or herself to be elected,” he said.

In an interview with Citi News after the judgement, Afenyo Markin, lawyer for the plaintiff said, “the High Court in Winneba held finally that the UEW statutes do not mandate the Vice-Chancellor to nominate persons for the purpose of election as Pro-Vice-Chancellor.”

He added that, “in effect, the court pronounced that the election of Prof. Brikong as University of Education, Winneba Pro-Vice Chancellor, is null and void. This clearly vindicates the stands of Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku.”

Afenyo Markin further said he expects the University of act immediately according to the judgement of the court.

“It is a happy day for Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku and Univerisyt of Education, Winneba. Posterity will one day vindicate the position taken by Dr. Duku and his MP and lawyer Afenyo Markin. We expect the university to respect the orders of the court and act accordingly.”