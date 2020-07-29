The Supreme Court has struck out an injunction application seeking to stop the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, from acting as the Auditor-General.

The seven-member panel hearing the case struck out the application after lawyers for the plaintiffs withdrew their case.

The withdrawal of the injunction application followed a ruling that the acting Auditor-General and the substantive Auditor-General, whose names were listed as defendants to the suit, were not proper parties.

US-based lawyer, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare is in court challenging President Akufo-Addo’s directive for Daniel Domelevo, the substantive Auditor-General, to proceed on leave.

In his suit, he urged the court to declare that the President’s appointment of Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu to Act as the Auditor-General is inconsistent with or is in contravention of the letter and spirit of Articles 187(1), 187(7)(a).

He also sought an order directing “the President, his agents, assigns, privies, servants and whomsoever of whatever description to cease and desist from issuing directives to the Auditor-General”.

The lecturer argued that the action by the President undermined democratic governance in the country.

The President on July 4, 2020, directed Auditor-General to proceed on his accumulated leave of 167 working days.

He also directed the Auditor-General to hand over to his deputy who will act while he goes on the accumulated leave.