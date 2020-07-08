Ghana’s Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has gone into a 14-day self-isolation “in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the Judicial Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo has announced.

In a circular available to Citi News, the Chief Justice began his isolation from July 6, 2020.

While the circular did not state emphatically whether or not Justice Anin-Yeboah had tested positive for COVID-19, it said the decision was based on the advice of his doctors.

“Respectfully, His Lordship the Chief Justice has from 6th July, 2020, on the advice of his doctors, embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

“During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at Cantonments, Accra,” the Judicial Secretary noted.

COVID-19 cases in the judiciary

It is unclear the scale of the spread of the virus within the judiciary but Citi News’ checks show that the Supreme Court has adjourned all cases which were scheduled to be heard this week.

All nine cases listed to be heard by the Judges from Tuesday, July 7, 2020, have been rescheduled to yet-to-be-announced dates.

Some courts have also been closed with some members of the judicial services confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

The adjournment of the cases comes, therefore, comes as a measure to reduce the number of infections at the law courts.