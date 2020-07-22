In the lead up to the second phase of the national disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and public places, Volta Region has tasked Dansworld Limited with the responsibility of the exercise.

In a stakeholder meeting that took place yesterday, July 21, 2020, at Sky Plus Hotel at Ho which involved the Regional Minister, Regional Coordinating Council, MMDCs, and others, parameters for the exercise was agreed on.

The various assemblies and Zoomlion were also urged to provide their support towards the success of this exercise.

Speaking at the event, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa indicated that, “Towards the success of this exercise, the inputs and cooperation of all and sundry gathered here are very key. We entreat all assemblies to involve all their officers and other relevant stakeholders in their jurisdiction in the implementation of this directive. I shall further submit reports of this important national exercise to the Regional Coordinating Council immediately for our update and further necessary actions.”

This activity of national disinfection, fumigation, cleaning of markets, lorry parks, public toilets and public places is being done across the country in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The first phase took place between March and April 2020 and this second phase is billed to take place from July to August 2020.

Responding to the media on this all-important exercise, the CEO of the company that has been tasked with disinfecting Volta Region, Dansworld International Services Limited, Bernard Danso Ntow expressed optimism in carrying out the fumigation by adhering to the best of international standards.

He averred that “Well, this isn’t the first time we will be undertaking this exercise and its magnitude. We were involved in the first phase and did a very good job in fumigating, disinfecting and cleaning various public places. Hence, we will do a yeoman’s job and ensure we do a good job to help in efforts against the spread of COVID-19.”

Dansworld International Services Limited is an environmental management company specializing in facility management services, fumigation, cleaning and others. They are known to have disinfected the Nsawam Prisons, schools and churches for free in their contribution towards COVID-19.