About 78 markets together with lorry parks, public toliets and other public places were on Tuesday disinfected and fumigated in the Volta Region.

The exercise followed a huge clean-up operation last Monday by Dansworld International Services International Limited (DISL), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in the markets and public places of the region.

Speaking at the launch at the Ho Central Market in the Volta regional capital, Ho, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, explained that the exercise, which constituted phase two of the national disinfection and fumigation, was part of control measures by the central government to tackle the new coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

He intimated that the central government through the MLGRD was committed to winning the battle against the COVID-19.

According to him, Volta Region was equally doing its bid to control the virus.

Against this backdrop, Dr Yao Letsa appealed to the people in the region to always endeavour to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, he indicated that it was difficult ensuring social/physical distancing, especially in the markets, albeit the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) were doing the best.

“We are also trying to enforce the wearing of nose masks across the region, all as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus in the Volta Region,” the Minister noted.

He used the opportunity to lap praises upon the security agencies, comprising the military, police, fire service, prisons and the immigration service, for their supportive roles in the war against COVID-19 in the region.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dansworld International Services Limited, Mr Bernard Danso Ntow, described his outfit’s partnership with Zoomlion as excellent.

“Our partnership with Zoomlion is the first of its kind and so far it’s been excellent,” he said.

According to him, their scope of work which will span three days, involved fumigating, disinfecting and huge clean-up operation in the markets and public places.

While describing the phase two of the exercise as good, he, however, indicated that they will improve upon it in the second phase.

Mr Danso Ntow, therefore, advised, particularly the market women to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“Yes disinfection against the virus is good, but my advice to our market women is that they should continue to observe all the WHO prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols,” he advised.

The exercise started at 7:30 a.m., at the Ho Central Market with DISL using atomisers, foggers and Knapsack sprayers to disinfect the market, with drones carrying out the fumigation bit.

Public places that benefited from the exercise included the Assembly Mall, Intercity STC Terminal, Matse Ola Station Sokode Station, all in Ho, among others.

It would be recalled that the central government through the MLGRD in March, this year, engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to disinfect all the markets across the country to help control the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.