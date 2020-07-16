Ghana has recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases, leaving its total number of positive cases at 25,430.
This is one of the lowest numbers of reported new cases since the beginning of the month of July.
According to the update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website on Thursday, July 16, 2020, the number of recoveries is now 21,511 with the death toll staying at 139.
The Greater Accra region continues to lead with nearly 14,000 of the new cases followed by the Ashanti and Western Region.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 13,986
Ashanti Region – 5,277
Western Region – 2,190
Central Region – 1,131
Eastern Region – 962
Volta Region – 441
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Bono East Region – 206
Western North Region – 200
Oti Region – 138
Bono Region – 107
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9